Andie MacDowell’s Gorgeous Daughter Stuns In Tiny Corset Dress, “Momma Mia!”

Hollywood star Andie MacDowell is known for her roles in blockbuster movies in Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral and St. Elmo’s Fire in addition to TV shows including Hallmark Channel’s Cedar Grove, among others. The 63-year-old actress/model is also mother to three children including 31-year-old daughter Rainey Qualley. See pretty mother/daughter ad below for Coach clothing line.

Rainey is a model (with Next Models LA), an actress, and a singer/musician who goes by the stage name Rainsford.

When Rainey shared the photo series above (make sure to swipe!), wearing a tiny white corset dress with yellow knee-high stiletto boots, many of her fans and friends dropped lots of fire emojis in the comment section.

As one fan replied: “Momma Mia!”

Get ready to see more of momma Andie: she is currently filming the movie Along for the Ride with Dermot Mulroney and Kate Bosworth.