Alison Brie Stuns In Tiny Starfish Mini Dress, “SMOKE SHOW! “

Actress Alison Brie is best known for her roles in the 2020 hit movie Promising Young Woman (Madison) and on the TV series GLOW (Ruth Wilder), Community (Annie), and Mad Men (Trudy), among others.

When she shared the gorgeous starfish-print mini dress (by Versace) pics above, she captioned it: “Wore this tasty @versace number a couple weeks ago for about an hour…and i. was. FEELIN MYSELF.” Be sure to swipe, to see her do a little dance in that dress!

Many of her fans and famous friends chimed in with compliments including Kimmy Gatewood who replied: “SMOKE SHOW!!!!” And Chandler Juliet replied: “Yes puff sleeves!” And Mary Hollandaise replied: “Oh Alison you look amazinggg.”

Then again, Alison looks terrific in any and all mini dresses! Get ready to see more of her: she’s filming the upcoming comedy Spin Me Around, which she co-wrote.