Abigail Spencer Stuns In Sky Blue Bikini, “Best One Yet”

Hollywood star Abigail Spencer is known for her TV roles on Rebel (Dr. Misha Nelson), Grey’s Anatomy (Dr. Megan Hunt), Suits (Dana Scott), Timeless (Lucy Preston), Rectify (Amantha), True Detective (Gena), and Mad Men (Suzanne Farrell), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the Florida native enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous sky blue bikini pic above. When actor Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs, Curb Your Enthusiasm) saw it, he replied: “best one yet.”

Get ready to see more of Abigail: she landed a role in the upcoming sport drama One Heart about a football team made up of juvenile offenders. She stars with Matthew Lillard (Good Girls) and Robyn Lively.