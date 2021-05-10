Zoë Kravitz Stuns In Tiny Tuxedo Dress, “Too Much Too Handle”

Even when not on a TV or movie set, actress Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, High Fidelity) is often in front of a camera as seen in the super glamorous photo shoot below. Wearing a flirty tuxedo vest mini dress with a plunging neckline, Zoë gives credit to famous fashion house YSL (Yves Saint Lauren) and its creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Zoe’s fans and celebrity friends love the lool. black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross replied: “it’s just glorious how shinny and effortlessly stunning you are.” And British fashion model Adwoa Aboah wrote: “This is slightly too much for me to handle at the moment.”

Get ready to see more of Zoe: she will star in the upcoming superhero film The Batman as Selina Kyle/Catwoman with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

P.S. Zoe and her father Lenny Kravitz have been fans of YSL and Anthony for a while now — see photo above taken at February 2020 fashion show.