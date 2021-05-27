‘Wonder Woman’ Stana Katic Stuns In Red Hot Leather Pants, “High Rise” Stilettos

Actress Stana Katic is best known for her role as NYPD Detective Kate Beckett on the TV rom-com Castle. You can see (er, hear) her on the big screen now as the legendary DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman in the animated film Justice Society: WWII.

When the 5’9″ tall actress recently slipped into a pair of red hot leather pants (Anna Kiki) and a pair of killer stilettos (YSL), as seen in the photo below (taken by her 5 year old niece!), Stana’s fans went wild. Stana captioned the photos: “High-rise” with a red lipped kiss emoji.

Watch the Justice Society: WWII trailer above. That’s Matt Bomer (White Collar) as the Flash.