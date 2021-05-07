Who Is Therapist Denise In ‘Deceived by My Mother-in-Law’ Lifetime Movie?

In the Lifetime movie Deceived by My Mother-in-Law, with the help of her therapist Denise, Kristin (Allison McAtee) recovers after being attacked by a stalker. Denise grows suspicious when Kristin quickly marries and then her new husband James announces that his mother is moving in with the newlyweds.

Kristin’s therapist Denise is portrayed by TV legend Jackée Harry. She’s best known for her roles on 227 (Sandra Clark), Sister, Sister (Lisa Landry), and Everybody Hates Chris (Vanessa), among others. Jackee got her big break in 1983 when she landed the role of Lily Mason on the daytime soap opera Another World.

Deceived by My Mother-in-Law premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, May 7 at 8 pm.