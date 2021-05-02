Who Is Pride’s Ex Sasha Broussard, Connor’s Mother on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’?

In the NCIS: New Orleans episode “Choices”, while Pride (Scott Bakula) deals with having his son Connor (Drew Scheid) in his life, the team investigates the deadly bar bombing and impending criminal turf war involving Connor’s mother, Sasha Broussard, whom Pride hates.

Sasha is portrayed by Callie Thorne. She’s best known for her roles on Law & Order: SVU (Nikki Staines), Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll (Cat), The Americans (Tori), The Mysteries of Laura (Captain Santiani), Necessary Roughness (Dani), Rescue Me (Sheila Keefe), and Homicide: Life on the Street (Laura), among others.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10 pm on CBS, right after NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 pm and The Equalizer at 8 pm.