Who Is Gorgeous NCIS REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight on ‘NCIS’?

On the NCIS episode “Rule 91”, while Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Marcie (Harmon’s real life wife Pam Dawber) realize that the killer they’ve been tracking is onto them, the team is shocked to discover that their colleague Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is implicated in an old NSA leak. The character of REACT Special Agent Jessica Knight is portrayed by Katrina Law.

Katrina Law is best known for her roles on Hawaii Five-0 (Quinn Liu), Arrow (Nyssa al Ghul), and Training Day (Rebecca Lee), among others. Get ready to see more of Katrina: she’s filming the upcoming TV coming Alive (II) with Ryan Phillippe.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before FBI at 9 pm and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm.