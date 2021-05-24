Who Is Danvers at ‘9-1-1’ Sniper Scene, Season Finale? Hint: ‘A Different World’

On the 9-1-1 season finale episode, “Survivors,” in the aftermath of the shooting, while Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) makes a personal life decision, Athena (Angela Bassett) and the 118 are on high alert when a sniper is targeting members of the LAFD. Athena works with a pro named Danvers (portrayed by Dawnn Lewis), as seen in the featured photo above.

Dawnn is known for her roles on Veronica Mars (Marcia Langdon), iZombie (Mama Leone), This Is Us (Rosemary), Major Crimes (Patrice Perry), Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper (Robin Dumars), and A Different World (Denise Huxtable’s college roommate Jaleesa Vinson), among others.

Or maybe you recognize Dawnn’s voice from Star Trek: Lower Decks (Captain Carol Freeman), The Simpsons (most recently as Bernice Hibbert), Carmen Sandiego (Chief), among others.

Fun facts: Dawnn co-composed the theme song for A Different World and she made her big screen debut in the 1988 Keenen Ivory Wayans film I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before its spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe.