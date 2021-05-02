Who Is D.A. Avery Grafton on ‘The Equalizer’?

On The Equalizer episode “Hunting Grounds”, Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) races to find a woman kidnapped by a serial killer whose past crimes went undetected because the victims were from marginalized communities. And when not in the field, McCall has to deal with Manhattan District Attorney Avery Grafton.

D.A. Grafton is portrayed by Jennifer Ferrin. She’s best known for her roles on The Blacklist (Anna McMahon), Rise (Denise Strickland), Homeland (Charlotte), Sneaky Pete (Joyce Roby), Hell on Wheels (Louise), The Knick (Abigail), and As the World Turns (Jennifer Munson Donovan), among others.

The Equalizer airs Sundays at 8 pm on CBS, right before NCIS: Los Angeles at 9 pm.