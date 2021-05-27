Who Is Caroline In ‘Evil Stepmom’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonists of the Lifetime movie Evil Stepmom are twin girls Annabelle (Hannah VandenBygaart) and Gabriella (Julia Lalonde). Gabrielle worries that Annabelle is rushing their widowed father Tim (Randy Thomas) back into dating. Without his permission, Annabelle sets up a dating profile for him!

Soon after, a new girl at school Bethany (Emily Clarke) shows up on the twins’ soccer team with her gorgeous blond mom Caroline (Tara Spencer-Nairn) in tow. The two parents — Tm and Caroline — hit it off but Gabriella is suspicious of how quickly things are moving. Her suspicious are right — Caroline and Bethany are up to no good!

Tara Spencer-Nairn is best known for her role as Karen on the Canadian comedy TV series Corner Gas. The mother of two boys is keeping fit — as seen in the photo below.

Evil Stepmom premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, May 28 at 8 pm.