Vanessa Hudgens’ Younger Sister Posts Thirst Trap Bikini Pic, “I’m Parched”

Everyone knows Vanessa Hudgens, the talented and gorgeous 32-year-old model/actress/dancer known for her days on Disney’s High School Musical. She has more than 40 million followers on Instagram! But watch out, Vanessa — younger sister, actress and bikini model Stella Hudgens just hit the million-mark on Instagram.

When 25-year-old Stella posted the cute bikini photo above, she captioned it: “haven’t posted a thirst trap in a minute & i’m parched.” Vanessa replied: “Get yo drink girl.”

[Related: Vanessa Hudgens Swims In Coffee-Brown String Bikini, MLB Boyfriend Says “Not a Chance In Hell”]