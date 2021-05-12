Tommy Lee, 58, and Hot Young Wife, 34, Buy $4.15 Million House with Yoga Studio

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, 58, and his hot young wife, former Vine video star Brittany Furland Lee, 34, recently shared the photo below. It was taken while the couple made their “final drive around the neighborhood.”

The couple recently put their Calabasas, California mansion on the market and bought a smaller home in Brentwood, California.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the Lees bought the smaller residence in Brentwood (4300 sq. ft. vs. 10,000 sq. ft. in Calabasas) for $4.15 million. It comes with a koi pond and yoga studio, among other Zen-inspired amenities (see below).

