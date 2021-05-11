‘Teen Mom’ Briana De Jesus Lets Javi Tattoo Her Arm With Black Skulls, “His Canvas”

In the Teen Mom 2 episode “Just Say Yes,” Ashley gives Bar an answer, but past family drama might dampen their dream. Meanwhile, a stressful move threatens to sour Jade’s fresh start, and Luis asks to see Stella for the first time in months.

“I Want You Around”

by Snoh Aalegra

A few days before this episode airs, Stella’s mom Briana De Jesus showed off her new arm tattoo which features black skulls, spiders and blooming roses, among other details. See video above.

Briana gave credit to tattoo artist Javi of Saint Cloud, Florida who runs the private studio Javi Tattooz. She wrote of Javi: “Only person I trust to decorate my skin or whatever” and used the hashtag #hiscanvas.

P.S. That song in the background is Snoh Aalegra’s single “I Want You Around.” Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.