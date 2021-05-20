Taraji P. Henson Climbs Rocks In Tiny String Bikini, “I Am Not A Model”

Actress Taraji P. Henson is known for her roles on Empire (Cookie) and in films including Hustle & Flow, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Hidden Figures, among many others. When not on a TV or movie set, the talented and gorgeous 50-year-old superstar enjoys the outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the stunning photos below.

Taraji told her millions of fans on Instagram: “I am not a model. I HAVE GREAT RESPECT FOR MODELS. IT IS NOT EASY. The professionals make it look easy BUT IT AIN’T. I almost killed myself on that rock 😩 (hence the 4th pic my leg is all cut up from THAT ROCK) Models do this in more dangerous places than this location.”

Get ready to hear more of Taraji: she’s voicing the character of Bette Bottom in the upcoming 2022 animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru.