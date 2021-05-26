Sylvester Stallone’s Youngest Daughter Goes To Prom In Cut-Out Dress, “Wowzas”

When not promoting his upcoming movie The Suicide Squad, Hollywood movie star Sylvester Stallone spends time with his gorgeous wife Jennifer Flavin and their equally gorgeous three daughters including the youngest Scarlet Stallone, who just turned 19.

When Jennifer shared the photos above of Scarlet in a stunning black cut-out gown, she wrote “my baby girl goes to prom,” her fans and famous friends showered her with compliments. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna replied: “Gorgeous,” and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann replied “Wowzas” and another fan pointed out: “Hot gene fam.”

When Sly wished Scarlet a happy birthday via the Gram, he made a collage of photos including one of Scarlet in a bowl hair-cut. “Not the hair cut” she replied to her father with a loudly crying emoji.

P.S. The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters in July 2021.