Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Ultra-Feminine High-Low Dress, “She Is a Vision”

Actress Sydney Sweeney is known for her roles on Euphoria with Zendaya (Cassie), Sharp Objects, and The Handmaid’s Tale, among others. Even when not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous and talented 23-year-old actress is often in front of a camera as seen in the stunning photos below. Swipe to see Sydney answer the door in that dreamy dress to accept a pizza delivery.

Sydney is wearing a high-low dress by Oscar de la Renta. It’s called the “botanical dot gown” and is from the designer’s PreFall 2021 collection. The fashion house says Sydney “is a vision” in the dress.

Oscar de la Renta describes the collection as “an exquisite display of the ultra-feminine, diaphanous silk chiffon—printed with the collection’s botanical motif—is whisked in the wind.”