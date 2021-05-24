‘Suicide Squad’ Star Mikaela Hoover’s Babydoll Lingerie Pics Gets Tommy Lee’s Attention

When not filming the upcoming DC Comics movie The Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie, Idiris Elba and John Cena, actress Mikaela Hoover is promoting her new cosmetics line Moonlit, which she says she created during quarantine.

She’s turning heads (as usual) as she models the makeup in a white lace babydoll piece of lingerie. She captioned the photos below, referring to the makeup: “I am really proud of it. I think it looks pretty darn good in these pics.”

When the petite 5’1″ Mikaela posted the photo below and captioned it “not your babydoll!”, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee (who is 6’2″) replied “Well you as tall as one! 😂” Mikaela replied back: “I’m seven Tommy and don’t you forget it.” Note: Mikaela is friends with Tommy Lee’s new wife Brittany Furlan who wrote to Mikaela: “So proud.”

Other fans left easier-to-understand comments including “Breathtaking” and “way too beautiful.”