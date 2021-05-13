Stevie J’s Daughter Savannah Flaunts Curves In Tiny String Bikini, “Who’s Peekin In My Window?”

On the Growing Up Hip Hop Season 6 premiere episode “Subscribe of Step Aside,” while Pepa‘s birthday party breaks into chaos, Stevie J and his daughter Savannah and son Stevie Jr. turn up the heat.

Even when not filming Growing Up Hip Hop, Savannah is often in front of a camera as seen in the gorgeous string bikini pics above and below. She captioned the backside mint green bikini pics below: “bored, wya?“

She captioned the purple bikini pics below: “Who’s that peekin in my window?“

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm on WEtv, right before Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami starring Stevie J’s ex at 10 pm.