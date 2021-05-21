Steph Curry’s Wife Ditches Bra For Black Leather Jacket, “Epic Moment”

When not on the court, NBA superstar Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors spends time with his gorgeous wife Ayesha Curry, who recently dropped the stunning photos below. Looks like the Family Food Fight host ditched a bra for the super stylish black leather shorts suit. She captioned it: “LEATHER IN THE SUMMER?! Why not!”

Creative director Jason Bolden shared the photo of Ayesha below and captioned it: “Ayesha x Dior = Sweet July 😎 Such an Epic Moment.”

She’s on the cover of her lifestyle magazine Sweet July — it’s The Escape Issue! Sweet July is published by BlackPrint, known as “The Black Voice” of publishing giant Meredith Corporation.