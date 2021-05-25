‘Spiral’ Star Marisol Nichols Wows In Sheer Top, Black Leather Like a “Rock Star”

When not filming the hit CW series Riverdale with Molly Ringwald, actress Marisol Nichols is promoting her latest projects, the new Saw horror film Spiral. On press day, held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Marisol rocked a sheer black top with a sexy black leather mini skirt.

Whoever run the official Instagram account for Saw replied: “no trap needed here.” Note: That black sheer top is by Eva. And the mini skirt is by ba&sh.

As her fans say, Marisol looks great in everything. She captioned the throwback photo below “Channeling my inner rock star.” Rock on, Marisol!

Get ready to see more of Marisol: she’s filming a remake of the comedy The Valet with Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood, New Girl).