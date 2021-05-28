Spike Lee’s Daughter Stuns In Tiny Bikini Top, “Truest Version of Me”

Earlier this year, the adult children of filmmaker Spike Lee and producer Tonya Lewis Lee made history at the 2021 Golden Globes: they were the first siblings of color named Ambassadors for the televised awards ceremony. Son Jackson Lee is 24, and daughter Satchel Lee is 26.

On Instagram, Satchel is sharing photos from her self-portrait series. When she turned 25, she says she decided “I would take birthday self portraits for the rest of my life.” Above is from her 26th. She writes: “Each year I get closer to myself, closer to the truest version of me. Which is hard and not easy to do. But I am determined.”

That custom bra comes with a custom thigh-high slit maxi skirt (see above). Swipe photos above and below for close-ups and more angles!