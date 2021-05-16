‘Sorority Sister Killer’ Stars Flaunt Cheeky Bikini Pics, “Kickin It”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Sorority Sister Killer is a beautiful college freshman named Lacey, a beautiful college freshman. On campus, she’s “beyond excited” to rush the Kappa sorority with her best friend Tara. But when an initiation hazing goes too far, Lacey leaves Kappa to pledge another sorority house. That does not sit well with the sisters!

Lacey is portrayed by Sarah Fisher, who went not on a TV or movie set, is often outdoors and flaunting a gorgeous bikini as seen in the photos above and below.

Tara is portrayed by Paige Kriet, who also knows how to wear a bikini with aplomb — see below.

Paige captioned the series below: “usin a pic of my butt™️ for good bc i’m concerned w the state of the earth. u like beaches? u like butts? u like butts on beaches? help save them both by listening to leo & lil dicky and using ur very own butt™️ to save the planet too, click the link in my bio to learn more about conserving neature”

Sorority Sister Killer premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, May 16 at 8 pm.