Sofia Richie Flaunts Abs In $20 Recycled String Bikini, “Cotton on Body”

Sofia Richie is the 22-year-old daughter of legendary singer/songwriter and American Idol judge Lionel Richie. When not spending time with the fam, including big sister Nicole Richie and brother Miles Richie, Sofia models. When she posted the gorgeous string bikini pic below, she captioned it: “it’s the recycled bikini for me.”

More than one fan wrote: “it’s the abs for me.” P.S. That khaki green “Underwire Balconette Bra Bikini Top Terry” retails for $24.99 at the Australian brand Cotton USA. If you buy the matching terry shorts (as seen on Sofia), each separate is $20; making the total price $40.

Sofia also models for famous Frankie’s Bikinis as seen in the yellow string bikini pics above, which she captioned “Yum.”