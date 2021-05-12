‘Siesta Key’ Stars Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens Drop Battling Bikini Pics, “I Smell Drama”

On the Siesta Key episode ‘Let’s Be Healthy and Get Drunk,’ while newly engaged Madisson faces her concerns about her fiance Ish’s age, Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens struggle with resentment in their friendship.

When not filming Siesta Key, Juliette is launching her bikini line, JMP. The gorgeous reality TV star says starting her own swimsuit company has been “a dream of mine that has finally become a reality and I couldn’t have done it without my amazing partners, my family, my friends” and her boyfriend Sam Logan — “all helped in so many ways.”

Above are photos from the JMP launch party!

Siesta Key fans were quick to notice that Kelsey Owens is not in any of the photos. One wrote: “Posted on the same day that Kelsey makes a proud announcement about her brand! I smell drama.” Below is Kelsey announcing her new swim line — Siesta Key co-stars Amanda and Camilla are modeling for both friends!

Siesta Key airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on MTV.