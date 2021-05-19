‘Siesta Key’ Star Chloe Calms Crying Camilla With Pink Fluffy Clouds, “Let It Hurt”

On the Siesta Key episode “It’s a Nasty, Low Vibrational Thing To Say,” while Kelsey spreads a rumor about Juliette that makes their friendship worse, Chloe tries to make amends with Kelsey and Madisson, and Brandon decides he wants Camilla back.

In the sneak peek video above, Chloe tries her best to comfort Camilla when Brandon walks into the party. (Camilla has learned that Brandon fathered a child while dating and being unfaithful to Camilla.) Chloe coaches Camilla: “close your eyes, and I want you to visualize yourself with pink fluffy clouds…” which makes crying Camilla burst out laughing.

When Siesta Key shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: “I need Chloe’s new words of affirmation on a constant loop in my brain.” Camilla replied: “first time I saw Brandon since the news, I can feel my anxiety through this clip.” As Camilla writes with the tear-wiping video above: “Let it hurt, then let it go.”

