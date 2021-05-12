Shemar Moore Shaves Off Beard, “Loving That Baby Face”

On the S.W.A.T. episode ‘Lockdown,’ when four escaped prisoners take control of a courthouse with Hondo (Shemar Moore) and Deacon inside but unarmed, the two race to save the lives of innocent civilians while trying to avoid detection.

On S.W.A.T., Shemar rocks a dark beard but the actor recently revealed his cleanly shaven face on Instagram (see above). Some of his fans (aka “baby Girls”) love seeing his “baby face.” When another told Shemar he should grow out his beard, the TV star replied: “My face needed a break,” and added, “…Shemar Booty face is shining bright these days.”

S.W.A.T. airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after SEAL Team at 9 pm.