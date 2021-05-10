Sharon Stone Radiates In Single Breasted Pink Blazer, “Beauty” Says Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

When not promoting her new book The Beauty of Living Twice, Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone is often painting or drawing. She’s been putting her finished art projects on display during virtual interviews (see below) — and on Instagram.

When fellow actors Sarah Paulson saw the photo below, of Sharon “radiating” in a pink Dolce & Gabbana single-breasted flap pocket jacket, she wrote “Beauty.” And Sarah’s partner Holland Taylor, wrote “Oh Sharon I love this picture of you.”

When Sharon shared the finished oil painting below, ELEMENTS, (which she started in March), Elle Decor contributing editor Whitney Robinson replied, “I want to buy!!”

And Scott Hensall, Creator of the World’s Most Expensive Dress and former Burberry creative director wrote: “The Eternal Flame Live it Darling.”