Shannen Doherty Surprises Sarah Michelle Gellar with Bruce Willis Photo, “What Did You Do To Him?!”

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty is filming a movie with Bruce Willis. When she shared a sneak peek from the set, see below, Shannen captioned it “damn good day at work, bruce.” Some of her fans are hoping they’re working together on a Die Hard movie. “You look fantastic” and “you look amazing” were just some of the compliments left for Shannen in the comments.

When Shannen’s best friend Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) saw it she asked: “What did you do to him?!?” Note Bruce’s battered face in the photo.

Shannen and Bruce Willis will appear together on the big screen in the 2022 film The Fortress, with Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray. It’s about “a group of criminals hellbent on revenge,” that “forces a retired officer and his son to save the day.”

Shannen and Sarah Michelle have been spending quarantine together as seen in the fun videos above.