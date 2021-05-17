Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Shakira, 44, Rocks Tiny “Teenager” Ruffle Mini Skirt, Fans Not Sure…

by in Culture | May 17, 2021

Shakira

Shakira, photo: Donna Lou Morgan, U.S. NavyDonna Lou Morgan, U.S. Navy, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

When international superstar Shakira got ready to leave her house in Miami, Florida to go to her first in-person studio session, the 44-year-old singer was photographed in a little white ruffle mini skirt, green striped shirt and white sneakers. As one fan wrote: “She can pass as a 15 yr old.”

Not all of Shakira’s fans loved the outfit. When one wrote: “Love you Shakira but wtf is that outfit,” more than 800 people liked the comment and initiated a war of words between her divided fan base.

For every negative snarky comment, e.g., “My 6 year old niece lost her outfit,” there seemed to be a defensive reply, e.g. “She looks cute as hell. Shut it.”

