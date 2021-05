On the Season 9 premiere episode of Shahs of Sunset, ‘Shades of Shouhed,’ in the hopes of mending their 30-year relationship and healing their fractured friend group, Reza and MJ plan a trip to Palm Springs to celebrate Mike Shouhed‘s birthday.

Meanwhile, Mike’s ex-wife Jessica Parido, is flaunting tiny string bikini pics on Instagram. She captioned the close-up photo above: “Big big vibe.”

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8 pm on Bravo.