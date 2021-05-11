Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Serayah Flaunts White Bra and Bikini Bottoms, “I’m a Petite Goddess”

by in Culture | May 11, 2021

EMPIRE: Serayah McNeill in the "Heart of Stone" episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, Nov. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.

Serayah McNeill on EMPIRE (photo: Chuck Hodes/FOX)

Serayah is the gorgeous 25-year-old actress/singer who’s known for her role as singer Tiara Brown on the FOX drama Empire. The show ended in 2020 but the 5’3″ entertainer is still working as an actress and a model.

When Serayah posted the below photos and video of a photo shoot capturing her in a white Calvin Klein bralette and matching bikini underwear, she wrote: “Loving the skin your in…I’m a petite goddess, a brown skinned black intellectual. An individual! A LADY.”

Serayah also look amazing in the snakeskin pattern bikini above which she captioned “releasing the clutter.”

