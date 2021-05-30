Selma Blair’s Bikini Pic with Diddy Adds Spice To JLo-Diddy Romance Rumors

Actress Selma Blair is known for her roles in films including Cruel Intentions (Cecile Caldwell), Legally Blonde, Hellboy, and on TV series including American Crime Story and Anger Management, among others. Selma has worked with many celebrities over the years, and she enjoys sharing snippets of her famous friendships on Instagram, as seen in the photo below.

That’s Selma in a tiny string bikini top walking the beach in Malibu with Sean “P Diddy” Combs… in 2006. They were just friends!

One day before Selma posted her throwback pic, Diddy posted his own — holding hands with his ex JLo, who is reportedly back with her ex Ben Affleck. Many of Diddy’s fans are encouraging him to “get her back.” Selma knows what’s swirling around the Internet, so she obviously thought to add her own little Diddy spice to the scene!

Sixteen years later and Selma still love the beach as seen in the 2021 bikini pics below.

Note: In 2018, Selma announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She revealed her new way of living in the 2021 documentary Introducing, Selma Blair, which received rave reviews at its premiere at South by Southwest and on Rotten Tomatoes.