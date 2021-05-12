Selena Gomez Fans Freak Over Diane Keaton’s “Back to Blond” Reaction — OMG!

When superstar Selena Gomez changes the color of her hair, her 226 million fans are going to notice and get excited. When she shared her new look on Instagram, the photo received more than 9 million likes including one from Oscar winning actress Diane Keaton (Annie Hall).

When the 75-year-old Hollywood legend and fashion icon left a series of red heart emojis, Selena fans chimed in with praise of Keaton with “OMG”s and a few want to know if the two have ever met.

All we know for sure is that both actresses have worked with filmmaker Woody Allen: Selena starred in his 2019 romantic comedy, A Rainy Day in New York.

Get ready to see more of Selena: she’s starring in the upcoming hulu series Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin, who played the husband of Diane Keaton’s character in Father of the Bride and the lover of her character in It’s Complicated.