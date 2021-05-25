‘Seance’ Star Inanna Sarkis Stuns In Smoking Hot Naked Dress, “Kinda Obsessed”

The newly released teen horror movie Seance stars supermodel Suki Waterhouse. She plays the protagonist, Camille Meadows, a young woman who arrives at an all-girls school right after one of the student’s untimely and violent death. Social media star-turned-actress Inanna Sarkis plays the mean girl character Alice. See trailer below.

When not on a TV or movie set, Inanna is often flaunts her curves in a tiny string bikini (see above) or in an equally revealing ensemble including the “naked” dress below by Paco Rabanne.

Inanna captioned it: “Kinda obsessed.” It’s abundantly clear that Inanna isn’t wearing anything underneath that dress.

Her fans and celebrity friends approve of the look. Paris Hilton replied with a series of fire emojis. And another fan wrote: “kinda obsessed with you!”

Get ready to see more of Inanna: she’s starring in Jamie Foxx‘s upcoming movie All-Star American about two friends who form a rivalry over their favorite American basketball player. Robert Downey, Jr. co-stars.