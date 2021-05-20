Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Scout Willis Rocks A Hot Pink Bikini With Her Leggy Sisters and a Dog

by in Culture | May 20, 2021

Blake Everett [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons

LA's Venice Beach, photo: Blake Everett [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons

Former Hollywood power couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are the parents of three adult daughters: Scott, Rumer and Tallulah Willis. When Tallulah announced her engagement to photographer Dillon Buss on Instagram, Scott posted the cute photo below of all three leggy sisters curled up together in a giant dog beg. Scott is the one on the far right wearing a hot pink bikini.

Scout also pointed out that Tallalua’s husband will be the “first official Willis brother.” She writes: “I’m so buoyed by this joyous love celebration. HIP HIP HURRAY!

Scout also looks great in neon green as seen in the bikini pic below!

