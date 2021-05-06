MDLNY: Ryan Serhant’s Wife Wows In Cheeky Bikini On Greek Island, “Beach Bums”

On the Season 9 premiere of Million Dollar Listing New York, while the Big Apple realtors welcome first female broker Kirsten Jordan to their inner circle, Ryan Serhant lists a unique $18 million townhouse with commercial space.

When not filming Million Dollar Listing New York, Ryan spends time with his gorgeous wife Emilia Bechrakis and their adorable 2-year-old daughter Zena.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Serhants were able to get away and visit Vromolimnos Beach on Skiathos — a small Greek island in the northwest Aegean Sea, where Emilia wore a number of cute bikinis as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

Emilia captioned the photo above: “beach bums.” Note: She’s the author of the children’s book, To the Moon and Back For You.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9 pm on Bravo.