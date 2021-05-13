Russell Simmons’ Daughter Is Modeling String Bikinis, Khloe Kardashian Says “So Beautiful”

Ming Lee Simmons, the gorgeous 21-year-old daughter of model/Baby Phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons and Def Jef Records co-founder Russell Simmons, is a professional model. When not modeling for Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, Ming Lee “lives in a bikini” as seen in the stunning photos below.

Ming Lee captioned the tiny string bikini pics below: “Sweet dreams are made of this.”

When Ming Lee posted the “golden” BooHoo scarf bandeau top photo below, Khloe Kardashian replied: “So beautiful.”

Cute family photo below!