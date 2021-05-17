Rumer Willis Flips Out In Sheer Black Lingerie Dress, “Siiiick”

Rumer Willis, the daughter of Hollywood movie stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has displayed her many talents in public and on TV. She was the Lion on The Masked Singer (2019), Tory on Empire, and she won the Mirror Trophy on Dancing with the Stars.

Even when not on a TV or movie set, Rumer is often in front of a camera as seen in the stunning photo above. Rumer, wearing a long, sheer black lingerie dress, captioned it “Flipping out” with a dark cloud and tornado emoji. When actress Jaimie Alexander (Blindspot) saw it, she replied: “Siiiick.”

The photographer of the Rumer photo, Tyler Shields, also shot her father Bruce Willis (see above). Tyler reports that he and Rumer were quarantined together in Idaho, “which for us was just shooting everyday and not seeing anyone from the outside world.” When it came to shooting Bruce, Tyler says: “he blew me away, his presence his ability to emote attitude, and how willingness was only shocking for a second as I realized that’s why he is who he is and that’s part of why his daughters are so magical, I could have shot him for a week straight.”