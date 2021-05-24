Rob Lowe’s Perfect Hair Survives Texas Dust Storm on ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’ — Awesome Photos

On the Season 2 finale episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, “Dust to Dust,” Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the members of the 126 race into action when a massive dust storm engulfs the city of Austin, Dallas. See Owen in action below. Fox promises, the episode is going to “blow you away.” See sneak peek video below.

Remarkably, after the brunt of the storm, Owen’s super gelled hair looks perfectly coiffed in the photos below. That jacket and tie he’s wearing is really black!

9-1-1: LONE STAR: L-R: Rob Lowe and guest star Billy Burke in the “Dust to Dust” season finale (Jack Zeman/FOX)

Above and below: Rob Lowe in the’ Dust to Dust’ Season 2 finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR (Jordin Althaus/FOX)

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Monday at 9 pm on FOX, right after the original 9-1-1 series at 8 pm which set in Los Angeles and starring Oscar nominated actress Angela Bassett.