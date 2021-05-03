Rob Lowe Flaunts Sports Trophies, “Say Hello To My Little Friend”

On the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode “Slow Burn,” while T.K. and Carolos take their relationship to the next level, Fire Chief Owen (Rob Lowe) recovers from his surgery, but that doesn’t mean he’s not working. During his time off, Owen finds himself immersed in the search for a serial arsonist.

When not filming 9-1-1: Lone Star, Rob Lowe spends time with his family and sometimes flashing sports memorabilia including Green Jackets from the Masters (above) and a World Series LA Dodgers championship ring below.

He titled the World Series trophy shot below with the Scarface quote: “Say hello to my little friend.”

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX, right after 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett at 8 pm.