Rita Ora Flaunts Tiny String Bikinis at Beach, “Hot Sauce Reets!”

When not performing on stage or making music in the studio, 30-year-old British singer Rita Ora enjoys time outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos below. The tiny black and white speckled bikini pics below were taken in Sydney.

When Games of Throne actress Lena Headey saw the stunning beach bikini pics below, she wrote: “Hot sauce Reets.” Indeed!

How does Rita keep that fit physique? Check out her workout video below. Yes, she’s throwing a medicine ball against the wall and over her shoulder!

Rita breaks it down like so: “1 minute/45/30/15 throw 7kg ball to the floor then wall (not sure why I can’t just slam it to the wall!) 1min/45/30/15 toss over shoulder 20kg ball thingy, 1min/45/30/15 pulling that hell of a thing literally like pulling a lorry, 1min/45/30/15 ball plank push out trying to not roll to my side.”