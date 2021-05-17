Remy Ma Flaunts Curves In Sheer Crop Top, “Mad Pretty” Fresh Face

When rapper Remy Ma isn’t on stage or in the studio or filming a reality TV show with her husband Papoose (Love & Hip Hop), she’s often posting photos of herself on Instagram. But when the gorgeous 40-year-old star posed in the sheer green crop top below and without makeup, her millions of fans went wild and showered her with compliments including “Mad pretty.”

Former Mob Wives star Renee Graziano wrote: “Love you without makeup and another fan chimed in: “You had to show out with the bare face.” Many simply wrote: “fresh face.”