‘Rare Beasts’ Star Billie Piper Wows In Black Leather Ruffle Dress, “Total Smoke Bomb”

by in Culture | May 25, 2021

Billie Piper in Rare Beasts (trailer screengrab)

Billie Piper in her film Rare Beasts (trailer screengrab)

Singer-turned-actress Billie Piper is promoting her film Rare Beasts, which she wrote and directed. She is the star of the “anti rom-com” about a career-driven single mother named Many who falls in love with the charming, traditionalist Pete. See trailer below, it’s hilarious.

While promoting Rare Beasts, Billie wore a black leather ruffle statement dress by designer Magda Butrym (see above). More than one fan replied: “Holy smokes.”

Jewelry designer Jessica McCormack (yes, Billie is wearing her earrings) replied: “total smoke-bomb!” Billie admits it took “Roughly 8 people and 36 hours of work to serve these snappy looks.”

Check out the trailer for Rare Beasts, above. It’s was released in the UK on May 21.

