Ramona Singer’s Daughter Flaunts Long Legs In Short Yellow Romper, “Obsessed”

On The Real Housewives of New York City episode ‘A High Rate Of Interest, the ladies take a day trip to a local winery where Eboni questions Ramona‘s choice of words and Leah confronts Ramona‘s questionable blood plasma donation.

When not filming The Real Housewives of New York City, Ramona likes to spend time with her one and only child Avery Singer, who is flaunting a lot of leg in the yellow romper above. Avery’s fans went wild for the look especially the romper. More than one fan wrote: “obsessed” with that romper.

So when they asked for deets, Avery provided: the shoes are Steve Madden, the bag Zara, and the romper is Black Halo. Avery says she got the romper via Rent the Runway.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.