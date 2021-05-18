Penelope Cruz Looks Like Roman Goddess In Cut-Out Dress, “A Dream Come True”

Oscar Award-winning actress Penélope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) posed and gave an interview to InStyle’s Spain edition and the magazine is sharing some of the gorgeous photos including the close-up of her freckled face.

The photo directly above reminds some of Botticelli’s masterpiece of the Roman goddess Venus in his painting “The Birth of Venus.” Note her facial expression and the way she lets her hand fall between her legs. That stunning black dress is by Mugler.

Sandro Botticelli, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The magazine reports (translated) that Penélope spoke about her plans for the future and that the actress “confessed that she had decided to enjoy herself more than ever.”

InStyle says of photographer Erik Gordon, who took the photos, each one of them is “unrepeatable.” InStyle creative director said the job was “a dream come true.”

Get ready to see more of Penelope: she will appear next on the big screen in the 2022 thriller The 355 with Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, and Diane Kruger.