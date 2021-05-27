‘Palmer’ Star Alisha Wainwright Flaunts Tiny String Bikini Pics, “Perfect 10”

Actress Alisha Wainwright plays school teacher Maggie Hayes in the Apple TV drama Palmer starring Justin Timberlake. The pop star plays Eddie Palmer, a former college football star and ex-convict who spent 12 years in prison for theft and attempted murder. In the movie, Eddie falls for Maggie.

When not filming the Netflix series Raising Dion (Alisha stars as a widowed mom to a young boy with superpowers), Alisha enjoys her time off outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini. More than one fan replied: “perfect body” and “10.”

When she posted the pic below, actress Jazym Simon replied: “Not enough trap if you ask me. But still 10/10.”

Watch Alisha and Justin in the Palmer trailer below…