Olivia Newton-John’s Smoking Hot Daughter Rocks Tiny Denim Bikini, “Cherry Bomb”

Australian-born singer/actress Olivia Newton-John is known for her music (she has won four Grammy Awards!) and for her role as Sandy in the iconic American musical movie Grease with John Travolta. But she’s also a mom! The gorgeous 72-year-old superstar is the mother of Chloe Lattanzi. (Chloe’s father is Olivia’s ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.)

Chloe is amassing a following on Instagram and bikini photos like the series above must be helping! She “spraypainted” the words “Cherry Bomb” on the first pic. Her fans love the look including that denim bikini top.

Get ready to see more of Chloe. In the video below, she says she’s headed to Nashville where she’s going to record her debut album, but that’s after she films a scene for a movie, which will also feature her music.

Good luck in Nashville, Chloe!