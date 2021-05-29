Olivia Holt Stuns In Tiny Black Leather Mini Dress, Lucy Hale Says “Ok You’re Gorg”

Actress Olivia Holt is known for her TV roles on Disney’s Kickin’ It (Kim Crawford), I Didn’t Do It (Lindy Watson), and Cloak & Dagger (Tandy Bowen aka Dagger), among others. The 23-year-old is now starring in Jessica Biel’s hulu series Cruel Summer.

Even when not on the set, Olivia is often in front of a camera posing. When she shared the smoking hot series above — in which she’s rocking a strapless ruched black leather mini dress by Versace with gigantic triple strap platform high-heel sandals– her fans went wild.

When fellow actress Lucy Hale saw the pics, she replied: “Ok you’re gorg” with a fire emoji. And Haley Quinn Smith replied in all caps: “OH MY GOD YOU ARE SO HOT.”