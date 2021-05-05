Olivia Holt Stuns In Little Black Dress, “Crazy Gorgeous” Says Lucy Hale

When actress/singer Olivia Holt attended the premiere for her latest project, teen drama/thriller series Cruel Summer, the 23-year-old star walked the red carpet in silky little black dress (by Prada) that turned a lot of heads and provoked many compliments from celebrity friends.

Actress Harley Quinn Smith (daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith) replied: “I’m speechless.” Actress Lucy Hale wrote: “Crazy gorgeous.” And social media star Becca Tilley agreed: “She’s gorgeous.” Another fan wrote: “You are GLOWING girl!”